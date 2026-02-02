Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

As it has every year since 1887, Groundhog Day was marked on 2 February, with Punxsutawney Phil seeing his shadow and predicting six more weeks of winter. The announcement came at dawn at Gobbler’s Knob, where handlers translated the groundhog’s verdict for a large crowd. By tradition, a visible shadow means winter lingers, while no shadow signals an early spring. The ritual draws tens of thousands each year and traces its roots to old European farming customs. It gained wider attention after the 1993 film Groundhog Day. Visitors come for the mood as much as the message, dressed in costumes and winter hats. Weather experts note that cold conditions are likely to persist in the eastern United States, matching Phil’s familiar call.