Gaza-Egypt Rafah crossing reopens to limited traffic after long closure

A first group of Palestinians reached the Rafah crossing on Monday as Gaza’s border with Egypt partially reopened, with state television showing ambulances and microbuses advancing from the Egyptian side as the gates swung open. Officials from Egypt and Israel said the opening is part of the ceasefire process, with around 50 people expected to cross in each direction during the first days. The move follows a pilot phase focused on logistics rather than travel. Rafah is Gaza’s only exit that does not lead to Israel and remains a lifeline for civilians, especially the wounded. Hospitals in Egypt have prepared to receive patients, but there is still no confirmation of increased aid deliveries. The crossing had been largely shut since Israeli forces took control of the area in May 2024.