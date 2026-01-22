Aid groups warn of life-threatening conditions in Gaza due to fuel crisis

Winter conditions are hitting the Gaza Strip hard, where families in the Muwasi area of Khan Younis dig through rubbish to find plastic and paper for fires. At a nearby dump, men, women and children use bare hands to collect anything that can burn, as firewood and gas have become unaffordable. In fragile tents, these fires are used to cook meals and keep warm during cold January nights. Residents say fuel is scarce and often sold on the black market, while incomes have vanished after months of conflict. Burning waste fills tents with smoke, but many say they have no alternative. Aid groups warn that shortages of shelter, heating fuel and warm clothing are putting lives at risk, especially for children.