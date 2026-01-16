War in Ukraine: How Kyiv copes with winter power outages

After repeated Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, large parts of the capital have been left without stable electricity or heating. Power now comes and goes, often for just a few hours a day, while temperatures drop well below freezing. City authorities say hundreds of residential blocks have been without heat for days. Emergency power cuts are in place, and repair work is slowed by the cold. Mayor Vitali Klitschko has described the situation as the most severe Kyiv has faced in years. To cope, residents have turned to emergency heating centres set up across the city. People gather there to warm up, charge phones, collect hot water and share food. Others crowd into the few apartments that still have power, if only briefly. Despite exhaustion and frustration, many say they have little choice but to adapt and carry on.