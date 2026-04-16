South African opposition politician gets jail term for gun offence

Firebrand South Africa opposition politician, Julius Malema, on Thursday was sentenced to five years in jail for unlawful possession of an assault rifle and firing it in the air at a 2018 rally.

But the leader of the radical left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party was given leave to appeal his prison sentence and has been released until the case is heard.

However, the court dismissed his bid to appeal his October conviction saying that Malema did break the country’s gun laws.

His defence said the shots were only intended to be celebratory.

The sentencing in the case against Malema, brought by the small conservative group AfriForum, was broadcast live from the court in the city of KuGumpo, formerly called East London.

It has long-criticised the EFF leader, notably for his use at rallies of an anti-apartheid chant, "Kill the Boer", a word for the country's white Afrikaner population.

The far-right group says this amounts to hate speech and incites anti-white violence. This has been rejected by the courts.

As ​the Thursday's hearing unfolded, hundreds of Malema's supporters gathered ⁠outside the court, wearing the party's trademark red berets and singing campaign songs.

Addressing them after his release, Malema accused magistrate Twanet Olivier of racism.

He alleged that she did not write her own judgements, claiming that “an invisible hand” controlled the proceedings.

The EFF won under 10 per cent of votes in the 2024 general elections, and has 39 seats in parliament.

It claims the case against Malema is an attempt to silence its outspoken leader, who is known for fiery speeches. Party supporters have threatened protests should their leader be jailed.

The magistrate stressed that it "is not a political party who has been convicted here ... it is a person, an individual".

Under South Africa’s constitution, a prison sentence of 12 months or more, if confirmed after all appeals, would bar Malema from ‌serving ⁠as a lawmaker.