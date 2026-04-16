Iran says talks with US remain inconclusive, denies truce extension

Iran on Wednesday dismissed reports of an agreement with the United States to extend the temporary ceasefire between the two countries, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stressing that negotiations remain unresolved.

Baghaei said no specific dates have been set for a new round of US-Iran talks, but added that a Pakistani delegation may visit Tehran to continue meditation efforts.

"Regarding the speculations about the extension of the ceasefire and these discussions, none of them can be confirmed," he said, adding that "the talks are continuing through the Pakistani mediator and it remains to be seen how serious the other side is about the claims it has made about diplomacy."

Baghaei reiterated Iran’s position on nuclear policy, declaring that the country has never pursued a programme beyond peaceful purposes. He accused US officials of lacking sincerity by refusing to acknowledge Iran's stance.

Responding to recent remarks by US Vice President JD Vance about "making Iran thrive" and integrating it into the global economy, Baghaei said Iran is capable of achieving prosperity through its own efforts.

He added that those who only weeks ago threatened to send Iran "back to the Stone Age" and destroy its infrastructure are in no position to speak about development, particularly after inflicting heavy damage on the country’s scientific and industrial foundations during the past 40 days.

Baghaei said Iran is open to discussing the parameters of uranium enrichment with the United States, while underscoring that its right to peaceful nuclear energy remains non-negotiable.

"We have emphasised again that the Islamic Republic of Iran should be able to continue enrichment based on its needs," said the spokesperson.

The two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States began on 8 April, halting nearly 40 days of fighting that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and more than 3,000 civilians.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes against US and Israeli targets.

Delegations from both sides later held lengthy talks in Islamabad, but the negotiations collapsed Sunday without a deal.