South Africa appoints Roelf Meyer as US ambassador amid strained ties

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed veteran politician Roelf Meyer as the country’s new ambassador to the United States, in a move seen as strategically significant amid strained diplomatic ties.

The presidency confirmed that Meyer, a key figure in South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy, will take up the post once formalities are completed in Washington.

At 78, Meyer is widely respected for his role as chief negotiator for the former ruling National Party during the early 1990s talks that led to the end of apartheid and the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.

His appointment comes at a delicate time in relations with the administration of Donald Trump. Tensions have persisted over multiple issues, including South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the United Nations and disputed claims by Trump that white Afrikaners are being persecuted, allegations Pretoria strongly denies.

Meyer himself comes from the Afrikaans community, a factor analysts say could influence diplomatic engagement.

Relations were further strained last year when Washington expelled South Africa’s previous ambassador following criticism of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Despite the tensions, the United States remains South Africa’s largest trading partner in Africa, with hundreds of American companies operating in the country.

Meyer’s diplomatic experience and history of bridge-building are expected to be central as Pretoria looks to reset ties with Washington.