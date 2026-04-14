Trump uses McDonald’s Oval Office stunt to tout new US tip tax break

The event took place at the White House in Washington, where the president greeted the driver and presented the food to reporters. He highlighted a provision allowing eligible workers to deduct up to $25,000 in tip income from federal taxes, framing it as a benefit for service workers. The appearance involved a pre‑cleared visit, as White House access requires security checks. During the event, the driver said she had received about $11,000 in tax relief, though no documents were shown. The administration has intensified its messaging on the policy ahead of the 15 April tax deadline, while public attention remains focused on ongoing international tensions. Trump later handed her a $100 tip, reinforcing the message. The measure phases out for higher incomes and forms part of a broader tax package approved in 2025.