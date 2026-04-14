Trump hosts Dutch royals at the White House for dinner and overnight stay

The royal couple arrived shortly after 7 p.m. under light rain and were received by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a formal dinner and overnight stay. The meeting, though not a state visit, carries diplomatic weight as both countries seek closer cooperation on trade, defence and security. The visit comes during a wider phase of European engagement with Washington, ahead of a planned UK royal visit later in April. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, 38, joined the dinner and official photos, signalling a pragmatic approach despite his earlier criticism of Trump. Earlier on Monday, the royal couple visited Independence Hall in Philadelphia as part of the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the United States. Analysts say the visit reflects the Netherlands’ role as a key European partner and underlines efforts to maintain stable transatlantic ties during a period of geopolitical tension.