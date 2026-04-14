Spain seeks closer China links amid global tensions

The meeting, held during a two‑day visit, comes as Spain seeks to position itself between major powers while pushing for diplomatic solutions to the conflict in Iran. Sánchez is also scheduled to meet Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji before departing on Wednesday, underlining the importance of the trip for Spain’s foreign policy. The visit marks Sánchez’s fourth trip to China since 2023, an unusually high frequency among European leaders. Spain, a country of about 48 million people, has recently taken a more independent stance, including restricting US military access to certain bases during the Iran conflict, which has drawn attention in both Washington and Brussels. On Monday, Sánchez addressed Tsinghua University, calling on China to take on a greater role in a multipolar world and urging closer EU–China cooperation on peacekeeping and conflict mediation. Analysts say the visit reflects Madrid’s intention to strengthen economic ties with China, particularly in trade, technology and infrastructure, while remaining firmly aligned with the European Union.