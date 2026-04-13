Peru faces protests as election delays fuel doubts over vote integrity

The disruption has sparked protests across the country, as many voters point to irregularities and question the credibility of the process, despite repeated assurances from electoral authorities that the outcome will reflect the popular will. Officials said more than 63,000 voters in Lima and other areas, including some abroad, would be given a second chance to vote on Monday, 13 April, after ballot papers failed to reach dozens of polling stations. The delay means results are unlikely before at least 14 April, fuelling concerns over transparency and turnout in what is already a tightly contested race with 35 candidates. The election is taking place against a backdrop of rising crime and deep political instability, with Peru having had nine presidents in the past decade. More than 27 million people are registered to vote, including around 1.2 million overseas, and participation is mandatory for citizens aged 18 to 70, with fines of up to about €30 for those who do not take part. With no candidate expected to secure more than 50 per cent of the vote, a runoff in June appears likely. Voters are also choosing a new bicameral Congress for the first time in more than 30 years, following reforms that reintroduce a 60-seat Senate alongside a 130-member lower house, strengthening the legislature’s role in overseeing the executive.