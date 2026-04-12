Pope Leo XIV urges immediate ceasefire as Israel-Hezbollah clashes rage

Speaking after his noon prayer on 12 April 2026 at the Vatican, the pontiff said he felt “closer than ever” to the people of Lebanon. He stressed that the principle of humanity obliges all sides to shield civilian populations from the effects of war, as Israeli strikes persist in southern regions. The appeal comes as military operations have intensified in southern Lebanon in recent days, following renewed ground action and cross border rocket fire in early April 2026. While strikes in Beirut have eased, clashes continue near the border, raising concerns among international observers. Leo XIV also marked Orthodox Easter and called for attention to conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan, noting the third anniversary of war in Sudan on 15 April 2026. His remarks highlight growing pressure on global leaders to push for dialogue.