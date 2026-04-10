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Emmanuel Macron meets Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican to discuss global tensions

The meeting took place in the Pope’s private study, where Macron, later joined by Brigitte Macron and a French delegation, presented symbolic gifts including a signed national basketball jersey and a book on the reconstruction of Notre‑Dame Cathedral after the 2019 fire. The visit follows recent remarks by Pope Leo XIV criticising threats against Iran and warning that attacks on civilian infrastructure breach international law. After the audience, Macron held further talks with Secretary of State Pietro Parolin on diplomatic efforts and conflict risks. The Vatican rarely singles out political leaders, yet the Pope has sharpened his tone in recent weeks. Observers see the meeting as part of wider efforts to maintain dialogue as tensions linked to the US–Israeli conflict with Iran continue to shape international relations in April 2026.

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Vatican city Pope Leo XIV Diplomacy Iran war Emmanuel Macron Brigitte Macron

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