Gaza mourns Al Jazeera reporter Mohammed Wishah killed iin Israeli drone strike

Footage from the scene showed a burnt‑out vehicle on Al‑Rashid Street, while mourners later gathered at Shifa and Al Aqsa hospitals before his burial. Al Jazeera and Palestinian health officials said Wishah died in the targeted strike on Wednesday, adding to growing concern over the safety of media workers in the war‑torn enclave, where journalists have continued reporting under fire. Israel’s military said Wishah had previously been identified as a member of Hamas, reviving allegations first made in 2024, while Al Jazeera rejected the claim and described his killing as a deliberate attack on the press. The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent non-profit organisation that defends journalists’ rights worldwide, says more than 200 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed since October 2023, making Gaza one of the world’s deadliest places for the profession and suggesting a broader assault on press freedom rather than isolated battlefield risk.