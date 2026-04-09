Berlin opens Süd Ost Galerie, a new open-air street art landmark

The project, located beside the Grüne Aue allotment gardens in Schöneweide, transforms a former grey noise barrier into a colourful public gallery featuring work by more than 20 artists. For Berlin, a city long shaped by graffiti culture, the site matters because it gives contemporary mural art a permanent, legal and highly visible place outside the better‑known East Side Gallery. The wall was developed after local gardeners asked the Berlin‑based artist Akte One to rethink the space, and the project grew between April and October 2025 into a broader neighbourhood initiative. Organisers say the gallery is as much about community as it is about paint, with residents meeting artists and helping to turn a traffic corridor into a shared cultural space. Backed by Berlin’s Urban Nation network, which is offering guided tours of the site, the Süd Ost Galerie reflects how street art in a city long shaped by protest and improvisation is increasingly being embraced as part of urban planning.