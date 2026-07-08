Heavy rainfall triggers widespread flooding in Nigeria

Heavy rainfall has caused intense flooding in several parts of Nigeria over the first days of July, as the country’s rainy season reaches its peak.

In Lagos State, residents of Lekki and Ikoyi districts have had to contend with flooded streets which disrupted their usual commutes.

On Monday, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency said July was “expected to be one of the wettest months of the year across Nigeria,” bringing frequent thunderstorms and rising river levels.

"The widespread downpour of rainfall recorded in some parts of the country in the month of June have left soils heavily saturated," the body said.

"As a result, the ground has minimal capacity to absorb further moisture, thereby increasing the risk of rapid surface runoff."

The agency also expected the risk of flash flooding to intensify until 10 July especially in “low-lying, coastal regions and poorly drained areas.”

Twenty-seven states across the country were likely to be affected by flooding, with southern states like Ogun, Lagos and Bayelsa among those facing the highest risks.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency advised citizens to clear drainage systems and avoid walking or driving through flooded roads.

Severe floods have hit several West African countries in recent weeks, from Ivory Coast to Ghana and Benin.

Widespread flooding has killed at least 59 people in Ivory Coast since the "particularly heavy" rainy season began in mid-May, a government spokesperson said last week.