South Africa arrests over 200 in illegal mining crackdown

South African security forces have arrested more than 200 people, most of them undocumented foreign nationals, in a major raid targeting illegal mining. The operation took place on Tuesday at a gold mine shaft west of Johannesburg.

The raid was carried out by police, soldiers, and private security teams working together. It forms part of a wider crackdown that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in February, when he sent the army to help police tackle illegal mining and gang violence in crime-hotspot areas.

In total, 217 people were arrested. Police say more than 100 of them were undocumented migrants from Lesotho. Nationals from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and South Africa were also among those detained. Officers seized guns and ammunition during the operation.

When Ramaphosa launched the initiative, known as Operation Prosper, he described organised crime as the "most immediate threat" facing South Africa. The plan involves deploying 2,200 soldiers to work alongside police in high-crime areas.

Illegal mining is a widespread problem in South Africa. Thousands of unregistered miners search abandoned mine shafts for gold and other minerals, often working in dangerous and exhausting conditions.

Many of these miners travel from neighbouring countries, pushed by poverty and a lack of jobs at home. Authorities say the illegal mining industry has links to organised crime networks, including extortion, assassinations, and other criminal activity.

Tuesday's arrests come at a time when South Africa is tightening its stance on undocumented migrants. In recent weeks, thousands of foreign nationals have left the country, a shift driven partly by pressure from local groups who accuse migrants of taking jobs meant for South Africans.