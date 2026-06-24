DR Congo: Mining operations continue at epicentre of Ebola outbreak

At a gold mine in Mongbwalu, the epicentre of the current outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, necessity is forcing people to carry on working.

They said they have no choice but to overcome their fear of the deadly haemorrhagic fever because they need to feed their families.

The DRC's 17th Ebola outbreak was declared on 15 May after several unexplained deaths in Mongbwalu in the mineral-rich but volatile Ituri province.

It has claimed more than 250 lives with 1,000 cases in the vast central African nation, but the real extent of the crisis is difficult to assess.

According to official figures, a total of 209 people have been infected in the mining town of which 89 have died.

The head of the local hospital, Richard Lokudu, said several miners were among the victims.

"They talk to us about preventive measures but it's hard to follow them because our work forces us to be in contact with each other," said miner Justin Uketi.

The ochre landscape is pockmarked with holes that dozens of artisanal miners tirelessly dug through. Men and women caked in mud broke up rocks that were then crushed to free the gold particles.

They spend hours side by side, sweating and wearing themselves out in dire health and safety conditions.

Some come from other provinces or neighbouring countries such as Uganda, hoping to earn a few hundred dollars a week, at best.

Such large population movements have also contributed to the spread of the highly contagious virus, which is passed on by close contact and infected bodily fluids.

Miner Juvastine Bahati said people are now spreading out more.

"Even all the children I live with here can no longer all stay in the same place, and most importantly, they also make sure to wash their hands regularly before eating anything," she said.

The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain for which there is no vaccine or specific treatment.

In the hills of the rural commune, Red Cross workers in full protective suits have regularly intervened over the past few weeks to wrap bodies and prevent post-mortem transmission of the virus.

"We don't know who is infected or not, and after work everyone goes home," said miner Jean-Baptiste Liwawi.

He said he took ginger and some concoctions to ward off infection.

Since the start of the outbreak, many patients have preferred to consult traditional healers rather than go to hospitals.

Public mistrust runs deep in a region that has for years been ravaged by violence waged by various armed groups, which regularly carry out massacres.

Amid record high prices for gold, business has not slowed down in the city centre either where miners continue to haggle with traders.