Frontline Ebola workers in DR Congo threaten to quit over unpaid salaries

Frontline health workers battling the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo say they are risking their lives without receiving the salaries they were promised, prompting strikes and fears that staff shortages could undermine efforts to contain one of the country's worst outbreaks as infections continue to rise.

Healthcare workers involved in the Ebola response say they have gone for months without receiving their salaries despite working in some of the most dangerous conditions of the outbreak.

Among them is Wiza Bondele, a member of the Ebola infection prevention and control team who also worked during the country's 2018 outbreak. His team disinfects homes where Ebola victims have died, reducing the risk of further transmission.

Bondele said workers launched a strike in July after authorities failed to address their concerns over unpaid wages and hazardous working conditions.

He said some workers who eventually received payments were given $380 instead of the promised $510, while many others remained unpaid.

Dangerous working conditions

Bondele described working seven days a week in heavy personal protective equipment for extended periods, often longer than safety guidelines recommend.

He said workers regularly deal with patients suffering severe symptoms, including vomiting blood, while lacking adequate support and compensation.

The combination of exhausting hours, hazardous conditions and delayed salaries has left many questioning whether they can continue serving on the front lines.

Fear of spreading the virus

Beyond the physical strain, Bondele said his greatest concern is the possibility of becoming infected and transmitting Ebola to his family and community.

Although he has considered leaving the job because of the risks, he said he is waiting to see whether authorities will honour their commitments and pay workers for the months they have already served.

Families call for stronger response

The outbreak has also devastated families who have lost loved ones to the virus.

Georgine Imani, whose father died from Ebola, appealed to authorities to intensify efforts to find effective medicines and bring the outbreak under control.

Outbreak continues to worsen

The latest Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has already surpassed the country's 2018 outbreak in confirmed cases.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the epidemic is following a trajectory significantly worse than previous outbreaks, raising concerns that shortages of frontline workers could further hamper containment efforts.