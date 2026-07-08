Haiti fans welcome returning members of World Cup team

Members of Haiti’s national football team arrived in their country's capital under heavy security to celebrate their play in the World Cup following the team's historic appearance at the tournament.

Although the Grenadiers lost every match in their group at the World Cup, Haiti scored two goals against Morocco in its last game, and the celebration is still ongoing, providing a brief respite from deepening poverty and surging gang violence in Haiti.

Duckens Nazon, along with teammates Martin Expérience and Josué Duverger, landed in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday and were escorted to several places in a black car with tinted windows as fans strained to see them and take a picture. the players met behind closed doors with government officials including the tourism and culture ministers.

Several dozen fans gathered outside, straining to see the players and hoping for a picture with them.

Among the places was the National Pantheon Museum of Haiti located in an area that until recently was controlled by gangs, with armed men still controlling an estimated 70 percent of Port-au-Prince.

The area was surrounded by heavy security, frustrating the fans who wanted to greet the players.

“The players wanted to come and talk to us, but they blocked us from seeing them,” said Samuel Jean, who was among the group of fans outside the museum.

The security measures frustrated fans who were expecting a tour around the city but it was canceled without explanation at the last minute.