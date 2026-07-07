Spain end Ronaldo era and Belgium eliminate USA

Spain and Belgium have booked their places in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after dramatic victories that ended the tournament hopes of Portugal and the United States.

Spain needed a stoppage-time winner from Mikel Merino to defeat Portugal 1-0, with the decisive goal in the 91st minute bringing an emotional end to Cristiano Ronaldo's international career. The 41-year-old leaves the world stage as football's all-time leader in international appearances and goals after one of the most celebrated careers in the game's history.

Portugal supporters paid tribute to their captain despite the heartbreaking defeat. One fan described Ronaldo as "a Portuguese idol," while another said his legacy extends far beyond football, inspiring generations of players and supporters.

Belgium also advanced in emphatic fashion, defeating the United States 4-1. Charles De Ketelaere starred with two goals and an assist as the Red Devils exposed the Americans' defensive weaknesses to comfortably secure a place in the last eight.

Disappointed US fans criticised their team's lack of intensity, while Belgian supporters celebrated a complete team performance after a convincing victory.

Belgium will now face 2010 world champions Spain on Friday, with a place in the World Cup semi-finals at stake in what promises to be one of the tournament's standout quarter-final clashes.