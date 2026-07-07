Strait of Hormuz tanker attack raises tensions as Iran mourns Khamenei

A liquefied natural gas tanker caught fire after being struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in one of the world's most critical shipping lanes. The attack comes as Iran mourns Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and nuclear talks with the United States remain stalled.

A liquefied natural gas tanker caught fire early Tuesday after being struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel was reportedly hit on its port side near Limah as it headed south toward the Gulf of Oman. Authorities said there was no environmental damage from the incident, while investigations into the attack are ongoing.

Iranian state television reported that the tanker had ignored official navigation warnings but stopped short of formally claiming responsibility for the strike.

Shipping route remains under pressure

The latest incident underscores the growing risks facing commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor through which a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas trade passes.

Iran has repeatedly insisted that ships use routes approved by its military and has warned that vessels deviating from those lanes could face consequences.

Meanwhile, the Joint Maritime Information Center, overseen by the U.S. Navy, has advised shipping companies that an alternative route near Oman's coastline remains open and safe for international traffic.

Diplomacy hangs in the balance

The attack comes as efforts to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain on hold.

The United States is seeking a broader agreement aimed at securing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, curbing Iran's nuclear programme and bringing a lasting end to the conflict that began earlier this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Iran, warning that it should reach a deal or face further military action while expressing a preference for diplomacy over escalation.

Iran mourns its late supreme leader

The incident coincided with nationwide mourning following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

His body was flown overnight to the holy city of Qom, where thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects before his burial.

The funeral has become a focal point for public displays of nationalism, adding another layer of tension to an already volatile regional landscape.

Global markets watch closely

The latest attack has renewed concerns over the security of one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could have significant implications for global oil and gas supplies, with traders and governments closely monitoring developments as regional tensions continue to rise.