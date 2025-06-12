Welcome to Africanews

U.S., Iran to hold sixth round of negotiations in Oman

By Africanews

Iran and the United States will hold a sixth round of negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program this Sunday in Oman, the sultanate's foreign minister said Thursday, as regional tensions have spiked in recent days.

The announcement by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi comes as the U.S. is drawing down the presence of staffers who are not deemed essential to operations in the Middle East and their loved ones due to the potential for regional unrest.

Meanwhile, there have been warnings that ships could be targeted in regional waters over the tensions.

Al-Busaidi made the announcement on the social platform X.

“I am pleased to confirm the 6th round of Iran US talks will be held in Muscat this Sunday the 15th,” he wrote.

Iran for days had been saying there would be talks, but Oman, which is serving as the mediator, had not confirmed them until now.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S.

Iran and the U.S. have held previous talks in Muscat and Rome.

