China, Iran and Russia continue joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Chinese navy troops attending a joint naval drill with Iran and Russia on the deck of their warship at Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar, Iran, Tuesday, March 11, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

Brics Summit

China, Iran and Russia have conducted joint naval drills in the Middle East.

The exercises codenamed 'Maritime Security Belt 2025', took place in the Gulf of Oman near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all crude oil traded worldwide passes.

The area around the strait in the past has seen Iran seize commercial ships and launch suspected attacks in the time since President Donald Trump first unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

The drill marked the fifth year the three countries have conducted the drills.

