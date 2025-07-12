Somalia-Ethiopia tensions escalate as port deal talks stall

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Ankara on Friday for a high-level meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of counterterrorism and regional cooperation.

The talks were held behind closed doors at the Presidential Complex, according to a statement released by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The meeting comes as tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia escalate as mediation efforts over a controversial port access agreement stall. The talks, brokered by Turkey since February 2024, aim to resolve a dispute triggered by a deal signed on January 2024 between Ethiopia and the self-declared Republic of Somaliland.

Under the agreement, Ethiopia would gain access to a 20-kilometre stretch of Somaliland’s coastline. In exchange, Somaliland would receive support for its long-sought international recognition. Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its territory, strongly opposes the deal, calling it a violation of its sovereignty.

Mogadishu has launched a diplomatic campaign to block the agreement and has appealed to the United Nations for intervention.

On July 3, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated his government's position, describing sea access as essential for Ethiopia’s economic development. His comments echoed earlier statements from January that were strongly condemned by Somali officials.

Somalia again denounced the deal, referring to it as a “land grab,” and urged the international community to take action.

The standoff has attracted the attention of regional powers. Earlier this week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. During the meeting, Egypt pledged to strengthen military cooperation and support Red Sea maritime security.

No breakthrough has been reached in the Turkey-led negotiations, and no further rounds of talks have been scheduled.