Iran says 'good start' made in talks with US over nuclear programme

Iran says indirect talks between United States and Iranian officials in Oman on the future of Tehran’s nuclear programme have ended with a broad agreement to maintain a diplomatic path.

The discussions on Friday came after weeks of escalating tensions and fears of a military confrontation between the two countries.

It is also just months after the US bombed Iran’s uranium enrichment sites and weeks following nationwide protests that convulsed the Islamic republic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the talks as “a very good start” even as the parties met Oman’s top diplomat at different times at a palace on the outskirts of the country’s capital, Muscat.

Both Araghchi and the Omanis described the talks themselves as focused on merely trying to find a way to hold future negotiations.

This appears to be a return to the start of discussions about the Iranian nuclear programme that unfolded over months a year ago, before Israel launched its 12-day war on Iran in June.

The US side, represented by Washington’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, had no immediate comment on the talks.

In an unusual development, US Navy Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of the American military’s Central Command, also attended the meeting.

Araghch said Iran had underlined that any dialogue required refraining from threats. US president, Donald Trump, has in recent weeks assembled a large fleet in the region.

"If the other party continues the current process and keeps the same approach we can reach a framework for talks and the subjects being discussed over the upcoming meetings,” he said.

Iran insisted that the talks be confined to guarantees about the civilian purpose of its nuclear programme, and not extend to human rights or other issues.