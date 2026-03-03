Trump says Iran war could last weeks, US citizens in dozens of countries urged to leave

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that the war with Iran could last longer than initially projected, saying Washington has the capability to continue military operations well beyond the four-to-five-week timeframe first outlined.

The conflict, which began Saturday with a strike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has rapidly expanded across the region. The United States and Israel say their objectives include destroying Iran’s missile systems, naval forces and nuclear program, as well as halting its support for armed groups. Trump said the campaign was progressing “ahead of schedule” but stressed it would not become an endless war.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. allies in the Gulf. Two drones struck the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted additional drones over its territory. Tehran has also threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil shipments.

The violence has spread to Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs following attacks claimed by Hezbollah. Casualty figures continue to climb. Iranian authorities report hundreds killed, while at least 11 people have died in Israel and more than 50 in Lebanon. The U.S. military confirmed six American service members have been killed.

Amid the escalating crisis, Washington has urged U.S. citizens in dozens of countries across the Middle East to leave, as fears grow of a prolonged and widening regional war.