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Former Ivory Coast defence minister released after 'terrorism' charges

Former Ivory Coast Defence Minister Moïse Lida Kouassi was released on Tuesday after being detained since August on alleged terrorism charges, his political party said.   -  
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Keingna, Pascale Mahe/
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Ivory Coast

Former Ivory Coast defence minister Moise Lida Kouassi was released Tuesday after being detained since August for alleged acts of terrorism, his political party said.

The release of Kouassi, who served as defence minister under former president Laurent Gbagbo, "is a relief", Sebastien Dano Djedje, executive president of the opposition African Peoples' Party (PPA-CI), told AFP, adding: "But his health is not good."

Kouassi was charged in August and placed in pre-trial detention notably for "acts of terrorism", along with 10 other people, ahead of the October presidential election.

He was accused of being the instigator of violence that broke out in early August in Abidjan.

According to Djedje, other party members are still in prison. Several dozen activists from opposition parties, including some senior officials, were also arrested or jailed ahead of the election.

On Monday digital activist Ibrahim Zigui, who has ties to the opposition and is a PPA-CI supporter, was released from custody on appeal after being jailed for five years for "incitement to insurrection".

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