Vote counting underway following Algeria's parliamentary elections

Vote counting got underway in Algeria on Thursday night following parliamentary elections that were overshadowed by cost-of-living concerns and the exclusion of candidates critical of the government.

The government declared Thursday a paid national holiday in a bid to encourage participation, but polling stations appeared quiet for much of the day.

By mid-afternoon, voter turnout was very low following a campaign that attracted limited public interest amid what rights groups say is shrinking political freedoms.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebbounepresented the polls as another step towards renewing the country's political institutions.

He came to power in 2019 after mass protests led to the ousting of long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

"We are optimistic because people now understand the [electoral] law and have embraced it. No one can influence people’s votes anymore or resort to [electoral] fraud," he said.

But many observers say they expect neither a change in power nor a fundamental shift in the country’s political system.

Human rights groups have raised concerns over restrictions on opposition activity, the independent media, and civil society, a criticism rejected by the authorities.

The outgoing pro-government coalition holds around 300 seats in the 407-seat parliament, while the second-largest political force, the Islamist Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), has 64 seats.

Some MSP candidates were among 269 people barred from running, a list that also included former leaders and activists of the Hirak pro-democracy movement, which helped force Bouteflika from office.

Authorities say the rejected candidates were excluded because of alleged links to illicit financial networks and suspicious political activities.

The ruling National Liberation Movement is widely expected to still dominate the National People's Assembly, whose members are elected for five-year terms.