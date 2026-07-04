Jihadists launch fresh offensive across Mali

Suspected jihadists and Tuareg separatist fighters have launched coordinated attacks across Mali, targeting several towns, military positions and a major prison in a fresh escalation of the country's conflict.

Heavy fighting erupted before dawn, with clashes reported in Gao, Anefis, Aguelhok and Sevare, while gunfire also rang out at a prison near the capital, Bamako.

The attacks come just over two months after a previous offensive that dealt a major blow to the ruling military junta and killed Mali's defence minister.