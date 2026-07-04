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Jihadists launch fresh offensive across Mali

Malian soldiers inspect armed vehicles recovered from Islamist militants during fighting to retake the town of Konna, at the Malian military base in Sevare, central Mali.   -  
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Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Mali

Suspected jihadists and Tuareg separatist fighters have launched coordinated attacks across Mali, targeting several towns, military positions and a major prison in a fresh escalation of the country's conflict.

Heavy fighting erupted before dawn, with clashes reported in Gao, Anefis, Aguelhok and Sevare, while gunfire also rang out at a prison near the capital, Bamako.

The attacks come just over two months after a previous offensive that dealt a major blow to the ruling military junta and killed Mali's defence minister.

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