Jihadists launch fresh offensive across Mali

Mali
Suspected jihadists and Tuareg separatist fighters have launched coordinated attacks across Mali, targeting several towns, military positions and a major prison in a fresh escalation of the country's conflict.
Heavy fighting erupted before dawn, with clashes reported in Gao, Anefis, Aguelhok and Sevare, while gunfire also rang out at a prison near the capital, Bamako.
The attacks come just over two months after a previous offensive that dealt a major blow to the ruling military junta and killed Mali's defence minister.
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