Russia, Ghana discuss trade and recruitment of citizens for Ukraine War

Russia and Ghana discussed bilateral ties, trade and investment on Monday, during a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Moscow.

The talks also covered the situation in Africa, including ongoing crises on the continent. Ablakwa said Ghana was seeing an increase in trade with Russia, as well as a diversification beyond traditional exports.

The two ministers also held a joint news conference. Lavrov said Russia's Defence Ministry was handling requests from Ghana concerning missing foreign mercenaries. He said similar requests had been received from other countries and were being reviewed by a special department within the Defence Ministry.

The Russian foreign minister also addressed tensions with Japan over the Kuril Islands. Lavrov said Japan had “crossed the bounds of decency” by objecting to President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Russian-controlled archipelago.

Japan claims the four southernmost islands, which it calls the Northern Territories.

The Soviet Union seized the islands from Japan in the final days of World War Two. The dispute has prevented the two countries from formally signing a peace treaty.