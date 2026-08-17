'Sape' a cultural movement showcased at the 6th edition of DR Congo Fashion Week

The sixth edition of DR Congo Fashion Week in the capital Kinshasa, brought together local stylists, fashion designers and "sapeurs" as well as those from the neighbouring Republic of Congo.

An opportunity to merge the common cultures of the two countries by honouring music and "Sape" (Société des Ambianceurs et des Personnes Élégantes), a cultural movement centred around dandyism.

"So, with my creation today, I’m celebrating the SAPE with a burst of colours, a journey. Today, I’m proud, as a Congolese – I like to affectionately call it “Congolais with a K”, from the two Congos – to present my skills today through Congo Create, the competition I took part in that has brought me here. And this collection is one that pays tribute to the great figures of la sape: Papa Wemba, Rafa Bounzeki, Alpha Blondy, yes, those who highlighted the value of clothing, of dandyism," said Kevin Toundwa, a fashion designer.

The designs on display are a fusion of tradition and modernity. Bold prints. Bright colors. Tailored silhouettes. But the real story is what lies beneath the fabric.

"What I already find very beautiful about this year is that we’re going to see the link between the two Congos, Congo-Brazzaville and Congo-Kinshasa, and we realise that in their cultural heritage, there is La SAPE. It’s not just about getting dressed, it’s not just a simple movement, but a legacy, a legacy that we must bring back to life year after year," asserted Grâce Bundu, a fashion designer and dressmaker.

"Sape" stands for Société des Ambianceurs et des Personnes Élégantes—the Society of Tastemakers and Elegant People. It's a movement born in the 1960s, when Congolese men, inspired by colonial-era European fashion, decided to reclaim their dignity through impeccable dress.

"La SAPE has an identity, because when you see “sapeur”, you see “Congolese”. It really is our identity. That’s why we wanted to revisit this identity for the 6th edition of DRC Fashion Week, and at the same time bring in the colours of our two countries to say that this is where La SAPE comes from: Congo-Brazzaville and Congo-Kinshasa," said Yves Mayele, organiser of DRC Fashion Week.

At this year's event, the two Congos are quietly asserting their cultural wealth while celebrating their creativity, history, and style.