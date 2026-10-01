DRC: Death of local official highlights tensions around Ebola response

Mourners gathered in Butembo on Wednesday to pay tribute to Marie-Célestin Karondwa, a local UDPS official who died three days after being violently attacked.

Karondwa had appeared on local radio to discuss Ebola and political issues before he was assaulted on his way home. His house was later set on fire.

Jean-Baptiste Katsongo, UDPS official: “I am deeply saddened and devastated by the loss of a true fighter. It is an enormous loss that leaves us speechless.”

His death has left residents shaken and his family demanding answers.

Katembo Fataki, victim’s uncle: “We want to know who carried out this act and we want the government to deal with those responsible. We want the truth.”

Karondwa's killing comes as health authorities continue to face mistrust over the Ebola response in North Kivu.

Medical workers say some residents believe health teams are financially motivated — allegations they reject.

Dr. Kalima Nzanzu, Chief Medical Officer, Matanda General Referral Hospital: “But people think that when we talk about Ebola, it means we have been paid to do this, and that is completely untrue.”

Karondwa was buried in his native Lubero, as calls grow for an investigation into his death and for greater trust between communities and health workers fighting the Ebola outbreak.