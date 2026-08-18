Senegal tightens asset disclosure rules amid Faye-Sonko rift

Senegal’s parliament has approved a law requiring the president, prime minister and speaker of parliament to declare and publish their assets both when taking office and when leaving, amid a growing political rift between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and former prime minister Ousmane Sonko.

The law was approved on Monday by 133 of the 165 deputies, expanding existing asset declaration requirements that had been in place since 2001.

Under the new legislation, the president, prime minister and speaker of parliament must submit their declarations within three months of taking office and again within three months of leaving.

The reform is aimed at strengthening transparency, one of the key promises made by the authorities who came to power in April 2024 after 12 years under former President Macky Sall.

Ruling camp divided

The vote also exposed tensions within the ruling Pastef party, whose parliamentary majority backed the measure.

Some deputies opposed the legislation, arguing that it could be used to weaken or target President Faye.

The law was introduced by the parliamentary majority led by Sonko and initially focused only on the president. It was later expanded to cover the speaker and prime minister.

Justice Minister Moussa Sarr said the reform should form part of a broader approach to institutional reform and would be more coherent if incorporated into a wider constitutional referendum.

Faye and Sonko split

The legislation comes amid a bitter political dispute between Faye and Sonko, once close allies and political mentors to each other.

Faye dismissed Sonko as prime minister in May, formally deepening a rift between the two men who had campaigned together on promises of political and institutional change.

Their supporters have since accused each other of failing to ensure transparency in the management of the state.

Sonko was subsequently named speaker of the National Assembly after leaving the prime minister's post, while Faye announced in June that he intended to hold a constitutional referendum, although no date has been set.

The asset disclosure reform now adds another layer to the growing tensions within the ruling camp.