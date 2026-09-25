Senegal lays first criminal charges over political unrest between 2021 and 2024

Four people have become the first to face charges related to the deadly political unrest in Senegal between 2021 and 2024, their lawyer said.

The charges stem from violent demonstrations during former President Macky Sall's tenure, which left dozens dead and injured.

Protests were triggered by concerns that Sall was trying to muzzle his opponents and cling to power past the end of his mandate, which he denied.

The standoff, exacerbated by the arrest of his political rival Ousmane Sonko in 2023, was one of the most violent episodes in Senegal since independence from France in 1960.

Those charged are accused by alleged victim Pape Abdoulaye Toure of acts of unlawful confinement, illegal abduction, torture, and violence he says he suffered in June 2023.

The specific charges of "crimes against humanity" or "complicity" in these acts make it possible to circumvent the amnesty law that covers political violence during that period.

Senegal’s government has long pledged to deliver justice to the victims, despite the law passed in the final weeks of Sall's presidency to ease political tensions.

Head of security Ameth Tidiane Cisse and a security officer Djibril Gaye at the Dakar University Works Centre "are being prosecuted for criminal conspiracy, crimes against humanity, and torture", their lawyer Taha Cisse said.

Gaye has been remanded in custody and Cisse has been placed under judicial supervision, the lawyer added.

The other two - Amadou Guindo Traore and Djibril Diaw - have been charged with "complicity in crimes against humanity committed against Pape Abdoulaye Toure", their lawyer Yaya Dia said.

Several of the accused are known to be close associates of the former minister of youth under Sall.

"My clients are in no way involved, whether directly or indirectly, in this case. They are completely unrelated to the acts attributed to them. They vigorously contest the allegations," Dia said.

Juan Branco, a French lawyer representing Toure, said the move marks "a modest and belated step forward, which is now expected to materialise in and pave the way towards a trial".

"The Senegalese authorities have an obligation to deliver results regarding these crimes," he said.

Amnesty International in Senegal welcomed the proceedings and said it "will remain vigilant and committed at the side of the victims".

At least 65 people were killed between March 2021 and February 2024 in Senegal during demonstrations called by the opposition, according to a tally compiled by a collective of journalists and scientists.

Many young people were also injured or placed in detention. Officials within the new government have estimated a higher death toll of more than 80.