Moroccan voters call for action after election results

Morocco’s parliamentary election has prompted mixed reactions from voters, with some welcoming the peaceful conduct of the vote while others urged the next government to tackle rising prices, unemployment and pressure on public services.

The centre-right Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) emerged as the largest party, winning 97 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives, according to provisional results. The National Rally of Independents (RNI), which leads the outgoing coalition, came second with 66 seats.

The results mean PAM will need to form a coalition, while the next head of government, appointed by King Mohammed VI, will come from the party’s ranks.

But the election was marked by low turnout. Just 38 percent of Morocco’s 16 million registered voters cast ballots, the lowest participation rate since 2007.

For shopkeeper Youssef, the new government must focus on helping citizens cope with the rising cost of living.

“My message to the future government is that it must give citizens the means to assert their rights, particularly in the face of rising prices and the cost of living,” he said.

Retired voter Abdelhaq Saidi said he was satisfied with the calm atmosphere at polling stations.

“Everything went very well,” he said. “The atmosphere at the polling stations was excellent, with no tension or incidents whatsoever.”

Student Ziad Benhaj also welcomed the results, saying voters had been free to support the party of their choice.

“The results are fairly good, because each citizen supported the party that suited them best,” he said.

The Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) made a significant comeback, winning 54 seats compared with just 13 in 2021. Its campaign focused on corruption, purchasing power, youth unemployment and public healthcare.

The election comes amid growing frustration among young Moroccans, following protests last year demanding better health and education services. Demonstrators criticised the focus on major infrastructure and sporting projects while calling for improvements to hospitals and schools.

Morocco is investing heavily in stadiums, high-speed rail and airport upgrades ahead of the 2030 World Cup, which it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

However, unemployment and regional inequalities remain major concerns. The incoming government will now face pressure to ensure that economic growth and large-scale development projects deliver tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.