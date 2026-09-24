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Niger signs deal with Australian group to relaunch uranium project

General Abdourahamane Tchiani of Niger attends a Alliance of Sahel States summit in Bamako, Mali, December 23, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mali Government Information Center via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Niger

Niger's government said Wednesday it has signed a new agreement with the Madaouela Mining Company (MAMICO) to relaunch a uranium mining project in the north of the country.

The junta that has ruled the west African country since a military coup in 2023 advocates sovereignty over the country's mineral resources, including uranium.

MAMICO is 60% owned by the Australian Atomic Eagle group and 40% by the Niger government.

"The agreement provides, among other things, for the payment of an initial fee of $10 million, capacity-building for the mining administration, local development and the creation of around 1,000 jobs for young Nigeriens", the mining ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

Uranium mining in Niger is also at the heart of a standoff between the country's leaders and former colonial power France, which holds 90% of the capital of the Orano mining company.

Niger's military authorities nationalised the local subsidiary of Orano as part of a wider pivot away from Paris and towards alternative allies such as Russia.

Orano has launched several legal proceedings of its own against Niger, accusing the junta of confiscating its assets in the unrest-hit country.

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