Niger appoints new Chief of Staff of Armed Forces after foiled mutiny

Two weeks after a foiled mutiny attempted to oust him from power, the head of Niger’s military regime has appointed a new chief of staff of the armed forces.

Last month, disgruntled soldiers attacked sensitive sites in the capital Niamey. But the army and its Russian paramilitary allies put down the attempted uprising.

"Brigadier General Mamane Sani Kiaou, a general officer of the Nigerien armed forces, is appointed Chief of Defence Staff," Abari Amitti, Director of the public television channel Télé Sahel' announced on Friday. "Brigadier General Abdourahmane Abou Zataka, a general officer of the Niger Armed Forces, is appointed Chief of Staff of the Army."

Niger’s junta leader General Abdulrahmane Tiani came to power in a 2023 coup that ousted former leader Mohamed Bazoum. Since then Niger has severed ties with longtime Western security partners, turning instead to Russia.

Niger is facing growing militant violence and the rampant killing of security forces, reportedly fueling unrest within the military.