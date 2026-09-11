Algeria: diversifying beyond oil and gas [Business Africa]

After decades of heavy reliance on oil and gas, Algeria is seeking to diversify its economy by expanding industry, agriculture, services and mining.

Early signs of progress are emerging. In 2024, non-hydrocarbon activity grew by 4.8%, with growth reaching 5.4% in the first half of 2025. The government is focusing on sectors including agri-food, manufacturing, infrastructure and mining, while seeking to attract more private investment.

Another key objective is to boost non-hydrocarbon exports and gradually reduce the economy’s dependence on energy revenues.

Despite these gains, oil and gas remain crucial to Algeria’s exports and public finances. Any decline in energy revenues therefore continues to put pressure on the country’s fiscal position.

According to the IMF, the budget deficit exceeded 10% of GDP in 2025, while public debt rose above 50% of GDP.

Algeria therefore faces a dual challenge: accelerating economic diversification while reducing its dependence on hydrocarbons, as the global energy transition gathers pace.

Sudan: solar power becomes an economic lifeline

In Khartoum and Omdurman, solar power is emerging as a vital alternative as Sudan’s electricity grid, badly damaged by the war, struggles to function. The market is booming, but solar energy remains beyond the reach of much of the population.

A household solar system can cost nearly $5,000, with equipment largely imported as the Sudanese currency continues to depreciate. For families who can afford it, solar panels provide a degree of stability amid power cuts that can last up to 16 hours.

For those without access to solar power, electricity shortages are taking a heavy toll on daily life. Businesses, schools, hospitals and pharmacies are all affected. Prolonged outages also make it increasingly difficult to store heat-sensitive medicines such as insulin.

Damage to Sudan’s electricity network is estimated at $3 billion. Despite the country’s vast solar potential, a major obstacle remains: the high cost of an energy source that has become essential to everyday life.

DR Congo: festivals offer a boost to young food entrepreneurs

In Kinshasa, food festivals are becoming an important platform for young entrepreneurs seeking to attract customers and promote their businesses.

In Ngaliema, Rashidi Kandolo, founder of the Wokin Good mobile restaurant, is still working to establish his business 11 months after its launch. Stock management, supplies and customer loyalty remain key challenges. To increase visibility, he regularly takes part in cultural and food events.

Congo Food Week provides just such an opportunity. Over two weekends, young food entrepreneurs can showcase their products to thousands of potential customers and build new business contacts.

Merveille Mayembe, founder of Nganda Ya Pasta, which opened six months ago in Matonge, says the festival has helped her reach new customers and generate delivery requests.

Beyond supporting young businesses, the sixth edition also has a humanitarian dimension. Proceeds are expected to support people displaced from South Kivu who have sought refuge in Tanganyika.

In Kinshasa, these festivals are becoming spaces for business development, networking and solidarity for a new generation of food entrepreneurs.