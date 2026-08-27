Ecowas : will the ECO finally become a reality in 2027? [Business Africa]

After more than two decades of delays, ECOWAS is once again promising to launch the single currency. But with economic divergences and questions over monetary sovereignty, the road ahead remains full of obstacles. Our interview with Alain Zagote, Managing Director, FX at Fitch Advisory.

On July 19, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, ECOWAS heads of state reaffirmed their goal of launching the ECO in 2027, in phases, starting with countries that are ready. The trademark has even been registered with the African Intellectual Property Organization. A symbolic step forward, but one that does little to resolve the structural challenges that have weighed on the project for more than two decades.

Inauguration of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Plant

The country has taken another major step in its energy transition. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday inaugurated the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Plant, one of Tanzania’s largest energy projects. With Julius Nyerere, Dar es Salaam is turning to hydropower to reduce energy shortages and accelerate the country’s development.

ASKY: Taking to the Skies to Conquer Africa

With the delivery of two new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in July, pan-African airline ASKY is accelerating its expansion. The move is expected to enable the airline to increase flight frequencies, open new routes and strengthen connectivity across West Africa. Among the latest additions is a direct route between Lomé and Kano, Nigeria, launched on August 5.