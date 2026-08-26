Tanzania’s Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi resigns

Tanzania's vice president resigned Tuesday, saying he wanted to respect the president's wishes, weeks after a newspaper was suspended for reporting deep divisions within the government. International observers have warned of narrowing civil and political rights in the country, which last year saw hundreds killed during election unrest.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan swept the polls with 98 percent, but the vote was criticised by international observers. "I have decided to retire from politics and public service," Emmanuel Nchimbi said in a post shared on Instagram.

The message written in Swahili said that his resignation would take effect on September 4. He added that he had promised Hassan he would resign should she wish a different vice president and was "convinced beyond doubt that the president desires change".

There was no official reaction from the presidency. It comes a week after the suspension of the critical Mwanahalisi newspaper, which published an article alleging Nchimbi was unwilling to step down from his position following pressure from the ruling party.

Quoting anonymous sources, the paper alleged that the vice-president -- in office for less than a year -- had disagreed with Hassan. Hassan became president following the death of authoritarian leader John Magufuli in March 2021 and was initially praised for easing restrictions on the opposition and media.

However, the opposition now accuses Hassan of a return to the policies of her predecessor. The country ranks 117th out of 180 countries for press freedom, according to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).