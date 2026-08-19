Tanzanian newspaper suspended for six months over report on government divisions

Tanzanian newspaper Mwanahalisi has been suspended for six months after publishing a story alleging government divisions.

The country’s information ministry said the paper breached media regulations when it reported that Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi was unwilling to step down, despite pressure from the ruling party.

Regulators say the story was unverified and lacked balance, noting that Nchimbi wasn’t interviewed.

Mwanahalisi's suspension takes effect immediately and covers both print and online editions. The paper has 30 days to appeal.

Another outlet, Jamvi la Habari, has been summoned to explain recent stories that may have breached regulations, authorities said.

International observers have warned of narrowing civil and political rights in Tanzania under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Tanzania ranks 117th out of 180 countries in press freedom, according to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders