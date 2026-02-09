Tanzania opposition arrests raise rights concerns ahead of October election

Opposition pressure is mounting in Tanzania following the arrest of Chadema deputy chairperson John Heche, who was detained by police outside the High Court in Dar es Salaam.

Heche had gone to attend the ongoing treason trial of Chadema leader Tundu Lissu, who was arrested in April and could face the death penalty if convicted. His detention has drawn sharp criticism from opposition figures and rights groups, who accuse the government of intensifying political repression.

Lissu’s lawyer, Dr Rugemeleza Nshala, says restrictions on the opposition leader have significantly worsened. Speaking outside court, Nshala said Lissu has been denied confidential access to his legal team since November 1, 2025, alleging that prison officers monitor conversations between Lissu and his lawyers. He added that senior Chadema officials and party members have now been barred from visiting him in prison.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been accused by critics of overseeing a renewed crackdown on dissent, despite earlier promises of political openness. Lissu has claimed the pressure has effectively forced him into exile, an allegation strongly rejected by the government.

In a separate statement, Heche alleged authorities had attempted to secure Lissu’s release on condition that he leave the country. He said the opposition leader had refused, insisting he would not accept any deal that forced him into exile.

President Hassan is seeking re-election on October 29, having taken office in 2021 following the death of her authoritarian predecessor, John Magufuli. While her early tenure was welcomed for easing restrictions on media and political activity, human rights organisations now warn that arrests, intimidation and legal actions against critics are increasing ahead of the vote.