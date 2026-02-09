Welcome to Africanews

Russia and Tanzania deepen strategic ties in high-level Moscow talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania Mahmoud Thabit Kombo pose for a photo.  

AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Russia

Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday, in the latest sign of strengthening relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Kombo delivered a letter from Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscoring Dar es Salaam’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation.

Speaking after the talks, Kombo thanked the Russian leadership for what he described as efforts to elevate relations between the two nations. He said the importance of strategic cooperation with Russia had been highlighted by President Hassan in a recent address to diplomats and international organisations based in Tanzania.

Russia and Tanzania have steadily expanded cooperation in recent years, particularly in defence, trade and energy, as Moscow increases its diplomatic and economic footprint across Africa.

Lavrov welcomed the growing partnership, expressing satisfaction with cooperation between the two countries in international forums. He highlighted collaboration at the United Nations and within the broader framework of Russia–Africa strategic engagement.

The Russian foreign minister also said discussions were underway on the timing and venue of the third Russia–Africa summit, signalling Moscow’s intention to maintain momentum in its relations with African states.

The talks come amid rising Russian engagement in East Africa, with Tanzania emerging as a key strategic partner. In June 2024, the two countries began efforts to conduct bilateral trade in their national currencies, a move aimed at reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar.

