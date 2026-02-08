Uganda and Tanzanian leaders hold bilateral talks

The leaders of Uganda and Tanzania held bilateral talks at State House in Dar es Salaam on Saturday aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Host President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Tanzanian counterpart, President Yoweri Museveni, said discussions had focused on trade, infrastructure, and regional peace.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted connections between the neighbours which date back to the 1960s when both nations gained independence from Britain.

Hassan said the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project was on track with oil transportation expected to commence in July.

The $5 billion electrically heated crude pipeline will be used to export oil from Ugandan fields through Tanzania’s Tanga port.

Both presidents highlighted the project as a model of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Talks also covered plans to integrate rail networks, the construction of natural gas and petroleum pipelines, and reducing trade barriers.

Museveni’s visit to Tanzania comes just weeks after he won a seventh term in office in Uganda’s contested elections.

It was also the first visit to Tanzania by a foreign head of state since its disputed October 2026 poll that returned President Hassan to office.