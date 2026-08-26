Guinea-Bissau to vote on constitution expanding presidential powers

Guinea-Bissau is set to vote on a new constitution this Sunday that would significantly expand the powers of the presidency and reshape the country's political system ahead of elections planned for December.

The referendum comes less than a year after military officers seized power in a coup, just one day before electoral authorities were due to announce the results of a presidential election.

Under the proposed constitution, the president would gain the power to appoint and dismiss the prime minister and cabinet, create or abolish ministries and chair the Council of Ministers. The president could also dissolve parliament in the event of a grave political crisis and dismiss the government in certain circumstances.

The reform would also reduce parliament from 102 seats to 65 and cut the number of electoral constituencies from 29 to 12.

Supporters say the changes could reshape the country's political institutions, but critics warn they would concentrate too much power in the presidency.

Manuel Nobre de Barros, a professor at Lusofona University in Guinea-Bissau, said the reforms would fundamentally alter the balance between the executive and legislature, arguing that they could give the president virtually unchecked power.

The proposed constitution would also introduce a new requirement for presidential candidates to have lived permanently in Guinea-Bissau for the previous five years.

The referendum is due to take place on August 30, followed by general elections in December. The vote is therefore being closely watched as Guinea-Bissau attempts to move from military rule back toward an elected government — while facing questions over whether the proposed constitutional changes will strengthen institutions or concentrate power at the top.