DRC: Will the copper export ban finally deliver mineral sovereignty? {Business Africa}

The Democratic Republic of Congo is moving to capture more value from its vast copper and cobalt resources by restricting exports of raw ore and encouraging local processing and refining.

The ambition is significant: retain more of the billions of dollars generated by these critical minerals within the domestic economy, while creating opportunities for jobs, investment and industrial development.

But there is a major obstacle—electricity.

The DRC faces a substantial power shortfall, raising questions over whether the country has the infrastructure needed to support expanded mining, smelting and refining capacity.

What will the new export restrictions mean for miners? And can the DRC overcome its energy constraints to turn its mineral wealth into lasting economic value?

Landry Djimpe, Managing Partner at Innogence Consulting in the DRC, joined Business Africa to discuss the challenges and opportunities.

Zambia: Who benefits from the copper boom?

Zambia is emerging as a key player in Africa’s critical-minerals economy.

With global demand for copper rising, billions of dollars in investment are flowing into the country, fuelled in part by the global transition to green energy.

But behind the investment figures lies a more complex reality.

For many Zambians, the question is not simply how much copper the country produces, but how much of that wealth reaches local communities.

International lenders have welcomed progress on fiscal reforms and debt restructuring. Yet citizens continue to question whether Zambia’s mineral wealth is delivering better livelihoods and broader economic opportunities.

Our report examines the gap between Zambia’s mineral ambitions and the experiences of communities living alongside its mines.

Mali: Bogolan turns tradition into opportunity

In Mali, an ancient craft is finding new economic relevance.

Bogolan, the distinctive textile made using traditional techniques passed down through generations, is attracting renewed interest both in Mali and abroad.

For the women who make it, bogolan is more than a symbol of cultural heritage. It is also a source of income and a pathway to greater financial independence.

As demand grows, women artisans are turning traditional knowledge into sustainable livelihoods—supporting their families while helping preserve one of Mali’s most distinctive cultural traditions.