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Mali: more than 2,400 schools remain closed as insecurity disrupts new school year

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Mali's new school year began Thursday with more than 2,400 schools unable to reopen, as worsening insecurity and the growing presence of jihadist groups continue to disrupt education.

The 2026-2027 academic year has been declared the “Year of Education and Culture” by President Assimi Goïta, but thousands of children are starting the year without access to their classrooms.

According to figures from Mali's Education Ministry, the number of closed schools has continued to rise in recent years as violence spreads across parts of the country.

The closures are affecting communities already facing displacement and disruption from the conflict, leaving children with fewer opportunities to continue their education.

The government has made education a priority, but the security situation remains a major obstacle to reopening schools in affected areas.

As the new academic year begins, the challenge for Mali is not only to get children back into classrooms, but also to ensure that schools can remain open and safe despite the continuing insecurity.

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