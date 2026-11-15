Iran's first women-only military training centre opens in Tehran

Dressed in traditional black chadors, dozens of Iranian women were seen scaling walls, flying down tactical ziplines, and assembling assault rifles in Tehran on Tuesday.

They are participants in the country’s first women-only military training centre under its "Janfada," or "Sacrifice for Iran" initiative.

Officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attended the opening ceremony at Azadi Square in the capital.

Participant, Faeze, said she had signed up because she believes she must defend her homeland.

"Secondly, I want to be able to defend my neighbourhood, my country, my city, and the place where I live,” she said.

“If the men go to the battlefront and the city is left empty, women will be able to defend themselves."

Unlike men, Iranian women are not subject to mandatory military conscription and openly instructing them in the use of combat weaponry marks a significant shift.

Revolutionary Guard officials claim that the response to take part in the training has been overwhelming.

According to reports, it will be conducted by instructors with extensive military experience, focusing on enhancing the overall capabilities of local women.

The programme also trains volunteers in firefighting, rescue and civil-emergency assistance, according to the head of the Tehran Women's IRGC Department.

"Our women here receive training in general weapons, handguns, firefighting, rescue, self-rescue, and civil assistance," said Sudabeh Akbari who heads the Women's Basij Organisation, IRGC Greater Tehran.

The opening of the training centre for women comes amid a stalemate in the Middle East war which began in February when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran.