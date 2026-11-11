US cautions Madagascar over growing military ties with Russia

The United States has raised concerns over Madagascar's growing military cooperation with Russia, warning that similar partnerships in West Africa have failed to curb militant violence.

Lieutenant General John Brennan, deputy commander of US Africa Command, said Washington was concerned that Russia could extend its influence beyond the Sahel, where military-led governments have increasingly turned to Moscow for security assistance.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have cut military ties with traditional Western allies and sought Russian support in their fight against jihadist groups. However, attacks have continued despite the shift.

Brennan warned against extending what he described as the "Sahel model" to Madagascar and neighbouring Mozambique, citing their strategic importance to international shipping.

The Mozambique Channel, which separates Madagascar from mainland Africa, is a major maritime trade route. Washington is concerned that militants operating in northern Mozambique could increasingly threaten shipping as they develop maritime capabilities.

Russia has supplied Madagascar with weapons and military instructors since the country's military takeover in 2025.

President Michaël Randrianirina has continued to pursue closer relations with Moscow. The two countries recently signed agreements covering defence, trade and tourism during a Russia-Africa summit.

Randrianirina also travelled to Moscow in February, marking the first official visit by a Malagasy leader in nearly five decades.

Madagascar has not publicly responded to the US warning.